Convicted felon charged with attempted murder in Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - A man has been charged with attempted murder in a February shooting in Tuskegee.
According to Assistant Chief of Police Loyd Jenkins, officers arrested Charles Reeder III of Macon County in connection with a shooting on Feb. 23. The shooting happened between 7 and 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Reed Ave., where a victim was found with several life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Tuskegee police identified Reeder as the suspect and apprehended him with the help of Alabama Pardons and Paroles. He is charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
Because Reeder is a convicted felon, he is being held in the Macon County Jail on no bond.
