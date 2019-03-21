Dale County Sheriff links explosive device at office to Orchid Bolin homicide investigation

OZARK, AL (WSFA) - Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson confirms the homemade explosive device that prompted an evacuation of the sheriff’s office Tuesday is linked to the ongoing, muli-agency homicide investigation of Orchid Bolin.
Bolin is the Dale County woman whose body was found in Barbour County earlier this month.
Barbour County has placed a hold on Michael Doster in connection to the recent murder of Bolin. He’s already in custody in Dale County in connection to the 2017 murder of Ricky Dease.
The homemade explosive device was found in a duffel bag seized from Doster’s property in Ozark. Dale County investigators found the device Tuesday when they searched the bag for evidence as part of the Bolin homicide investigation. The discovery prompted an evacuation of the sheriff’s office. Dothan’s Bomb Squad and the ATF were called in to diffuse the bomb. It was a scary, unexpected twist in the investigation - but Sheriff Olson believes they’re getting closer to justice for Bolin.
“Close to a month now on bringing closure to this case. I believe we’re getting close to doing that. We’ll continue to put the pieces together and there will be arrests made,” said Sheriff Olson.
Dale County has worked closely with Barbour County during this homicide investigation.
The bomb has been sent off to labs for testing to determine how powerful it was. Sheriff Olson says he couldn’t comment on what the possible motive was or the intended use for the bomb.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.