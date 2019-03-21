Dale County Sheriff links explosive device at office to Orchid Bolin homicide investigation

The homemade explosive device was found in a duffel bag seized from Doster’s property in Ozark. Dale County investigators found the device Tuesday when they searched the bag for evidence as part of the Bolin homicide investigation. The discovery prompted an evacuation of the sheriff’s office. Dothan’s Bomb Squad and the ATF were called in to diffuse the bomb. It was a scary, unexpected twist in the investigation - but Sheriff Olson believes they’re getting closer to justice for Bolin.