Elmore County EMA finishes damage assessment after tornado

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency has finished its damage assessments after a tornado hit the county on March 14.
According to EMA Director Keith Barnett, 66 homes or businesses were damaged. He breaks down the numbers:
- Destroyed – 5
- Major damage – 10
- Moderate damage – 12
- Minor damage – 39
Barnett said 25 more homes or businesses were affected by the storm, with downed trees, or damage to outbuildings like barns and sheds.
