FIRST ALERT: Almost the weekend!

Our first full day of Spring starts of with mostly cloudy skies across parts of the area.
A clipper system is kicking off a few showers across north Alabama, but it doesn’t have the punch to do anything in our part of the state. The morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies (again) and a lovely afternoon.
Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 60s. We’ll be at 70 tomorrow and into the 70s this weekend as the forecast remains dry and mostly sunny. Our next system holds off until early next week.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.