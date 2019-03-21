Governor authorizes former parole board chair to gather agency information

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the former chairman of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to gather information on her behalf.
WSFA 12 News obtained a letter from Ivey to Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Executive Director Eddie Cook.
The document explains former Board Chair Robert Longshore has been authorized to act on Ivey's behalf to learn more about the agency.
“Specifically, I authorize Mr. Longshore to gather information upon any subject relating to the condition, management and expenses of the Board and to take any other action he deems necessary under the authority granted to the Governor…,” the letter states.
The governor has constitutional authority to request a report of this nature from all state institutions.
Ivey goes on to thank Cook for assisting Longshore in this effort as they seek improvements in public safety.
The governor’s office confirmed there’s no timeline for this authorization and no specific date has been set for Longshore to report back to the governor.
In October, Ivey froze all early parole hearings for violent offenders to give the board time to create a corrective action plan.
Prior to the moratorium, a WSFA 12 News investigation revealed more than 100 violent offenders were on the docket who were not parole-eligible.
The board submitted the final version of its corrective action plan to the governor and attorney general on Dec. 28 and the moratorium expired a day later.
