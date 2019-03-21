LEAD Academy registration numbers continue to grow, parents express excitement

“There are some great teachers there [MPS], and my kids have encountered them,” Sommers said. “They work, and they try and they do the best they can. MPS just seems to be a little overwhelmed with what’s going on in the schools and within the community. They haven’t found a way yet to make parents feel like our kids are getting the best education and that they’re safe. I know they’re trying, and I do give them credit for that. I have to do what’s in the best interest of my son.”