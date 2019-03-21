Man arrested on sex crime charges, police searching for other victims

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials say an 18-year-old is facing multiple sex charges involving children.
According to the Prattville Police Department, Dynasty Kevon Ford is charged with sexual extortion and electronic solicitation of a child.
Law Enforcement officials say multiple victims have come forward. Ford allegedly used various social media platforms, including Snapchat and Facebook, to contact potential victims and solicit private images through extortion.
Ford was arrested Thursday in Montgomery and is currently being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Officials are asking anyone who may have been a victim of similar offenses involving Ford or have information related to this case to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.
