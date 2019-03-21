Missed FTs, late pass cost NMex St in 78-77 loss to Auburn

Auburn had attempted 1,052 3-pointers this season — third most in the country — before the game and kept it going. All but two of Auburn's six field goals over the final 11 minutes were from 3, and one of those resulted in McCormick's three-point play. The Tigers went 12 for 31 from behind the arc. Jared Harper made all four of his in the second half and led Auburn with 17 points.