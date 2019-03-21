Police: Man charged after shooting, damaging car

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a 39-year-old man with shooting into a vehicle and causing damage.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Nelson Rodricas is charged with one count of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle or dwelling.
The charges are related to an incident which took place in October. Police say the victim told officer’s his ex’s boyfriend fired multiple rounds into his unoccupied vehicle causing damage. The victim was not injured.
Duckett says an investigation identified Rodricas as the suspect. He was taken into custody Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.