Proposed bill would give tax refund for people who donate to border wall

By WSFA Staff | March 20, 2019 at 9:31 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:40 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Senate lawmakers debated a bill that would allow an income tax refund if you donate to the border wall.

Republican State Senator Del Marsh, who is sponsoring Senate Bill 22, presented the piece of legislation to the Governmental Affairs Committee. Marsh says this gives Alabamians a way to tell the federal government whether they support a wall or not.

“The importance of this legislation as much as anything else it is sending a message to Washington that Alabamians believe in border security, they want the wall built, they want to protect our citizens from criminals and we want to protect our jobs,” said Marsh.

The bill says you would get a tax credit if you donate to We Build the Wall, Inc.

Sen. Bobby Singleton does not support the bill. He spoke on the senate floor.

“Why are we trying to build a wall? I got schools in my districts that are one hundred years old that kids have leaking roofs in” said Singleton. “Why aren’t we talking about building new schools? Why aren’t we talking about building hospitals?” Singleton said.

The bill states:

Senate Bill 22 as introduced creates an income tax refund check-off beginning in the 2020 tax year for the We Build the Wall, Incorporated. Based on contributions to the current voluntary income check-off programs in fiscal year 2018, each entity could receive a maximum $29,471 annually from the provisions of this bill.
Congress needs to first vote to accept that money.

SB 22 was not voted on. It could be brought up for another debate.

