Suspect charged with murder in Monday shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man Monday, according to court documents.
Terence Dewayne Chames, 42, is charged with one count of murder in the death of Montgomery resident Warrick Ruggs.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of Taylor Street near Upper Wetumpka Road Monday around 1:30 p.m.
Ruggs was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.
Montgomery police say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute.
Chames was taken into custody by MPD detectives Tuesday and placed under a $150,000 bond.
