Women’s History Month celebrates women’s contributions in American history

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - March is Women’s History Month, a time to honor the vital role of women in American History. Thursday on Today in Alabama, we highlighted a couple of women who made incredible marks on American history in Montgomery.
Rosa Parks was one of the most famous, influential women of the civil rights movement. In 1955, she refused to give up her seat of a Montgomery bus to a white man. She was arrested and charged with civil disobedience. Today, she's widely known as the "mother of the freedom movement."
Coretta Scott King played a crucial role in keeping alive the legacy of her husband, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. after his death. She started the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in 1968 after he was assassinated.
March was chosen as the month to celebrate women’s history because the first observances of Women’s History Week revolved around International Women’s Day, which is March 8. Congress created Women’s History Month in 1987. For five years before that, it recognized a week in March as Women’s History Week.
