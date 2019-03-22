Alabama House Democrats release agenda

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama House Democrats released their agenda for the legislative session.
“As Democrats we need to return the focus to the people of Alabama,” said Rep. Anthony Daniels.
Democrats listed the items they want to accomplish. They want a bi-partisan Medicaid expansion bill to pass.
“We all have to work together and we extend an olive branch to the Republican Party,” said Rep. Mary Moore, D-Birmingham.
They said they are putting together a voting access package. Rep. Merika Coleman said they want access to early voting, and automatic voting and restoration.
Daniels said they are also pushing for medical marijuana and a lottery. Daniels said they are talking with leadership and the executive branch about health care, education and revenue measures like a lottery.
