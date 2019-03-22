Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you have a chance to step back in time in Greenville.
For the fourth year in a row, the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival will be held in Greenville. Organizers say they’re big history buffs and they’ve decked out some of their 30 acres with medieval kitchens, cottages, kitchens and stages. The festival will also include comedy and music.
“We have fairies and jousting with knights that do historically accurate jousting. I mean these people knock each other off very large horses with pointed things," said festival founder Nancy Ardoin.
The medieval festival is located at 4776 Fort Dale Road. It opens tomorrow morning beginning at 10 a.m. and continues through Sunday.
It’s $15 for adults, $7 for children from ages six to 16. Children under five get in free.
