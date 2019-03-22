Blazers use late run to burn Trojans in WNIT

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A thrilling an exciting season has come to an end for Chanda Rigby and her Troy Trojan squad. In Trojan Arena, the UAB Blazers (27-6) used an 11-0 run to capture an 88-84 lead over Troy in the game’s final minute, eventually closing out the Trojans (22-9) 93-89 in the opening round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.