Blazers use late run to burn Trojans in WNIT

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A thrilling an exciting season has come to an end for Chanda Rigby and her Troy Trojan squad. In Trojan Arena, the UAB Blazers (27-6) used an 11-0 run to capture an 88-84 lead over Troy in the game’s final minute, eventually closing out the Trojans (22-9) 93-89 in the opening round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
A fast-paced game all the way to the end ended with UAB securing leads at the end of the game’s first two quarters. All capped with runs made by the Blazers to overcome deficits imposed by the Trojans.
UAB led 26-25 after the first quarter and 49-48 at halftime. The game entered the fourth quarter tied at 68 before Troy looked to pull away, gaining an enormous 84-73 lead late in the game’s final act.
But the Blazers would blaze on, like they had all night long, overcoming the deficit and recapturing the lead with 1:01 left to play.
UAB was led in scoring by Katelynn Thomas’s 25 points. The Trojans got 23 from redshirt junior Jasmine LeBlanc and 16 from junior forward Japonica James.
The season ends with Troy having earned a program record 22 wins. It’s the fourth 20-win season in five seasons for the Troy women’s team under Rigby.
This season also marked the fourth postseason appearance in the last five seasons for Troy as well. It was their first WNIT appearance.
