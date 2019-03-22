Felon charged after possessing firearm, using it during altercation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged after allegedly having possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice.
According to United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr., Cleddie Stone, 41, was previously indicted for the same charge by a federal grand jury.
Franklin says Tuesday’s hearing was held to determine if Stone would remain in custody until the trial date. The judge ruled Stone will be held in custody without bail until the trial date.
According to video evidence presented at the hearing, Stone had an argument with an individual that turned violent. He used a firearm during the argument and severely injured the victim.
If convicted, Stone faces a maximum sentence of ten years, Franklin said.
A trial date has not been set.
