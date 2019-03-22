Food for Thought 3/21

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Riverwalk Stadium concession stands (200 Coosa St.) - 100
Little Red Cupcakes (638-B Hall St.) - 100
Five Guys Burgers & Fries (7220 Eastchase Pkwy.) - 100
Mudear’s Kitchen (7628 Mobile Hwy.) - 99
That’s My Dog, Jr. (2414 Lower Wetumpka Rd.) - 98
Vicki’s Lunch Van (2520 Fairground Rd.) - 98
G & S Donuts (5800 Woodmere Blvd.) - 98
LOW SCORES
Piggly Wiggly meat dept. (3439 Lower Wetumpka Rd.) - 86
Priority Item: Cutting boards not properly cleaned/sanitized
Meat City Grocery meat dept. (1357 N. Ripley St. - 86
Priority Item: Cutting boards not properly cleaned/sanitized
Wow Wings Plus (1322 Carter Hill Rd.) - 87
Priority Item: Raw chicken left out at improper temperature
Mastro Food Mart (2481 Lower Wetumpka Rd.) - 89
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Fatman’s BBQ (1660 Federal Dr.) - 90
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.