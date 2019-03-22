Former Virginia College students still without answers months after closure

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It's been nearly three months since Virginia College announced its sudden closure, leaving thousands of students around the country without answers or hope for finishing their degrees.
In Montgomery, students say they are still unsure of what's next as an important deadline quickly approaches. Alayna Hubbard is one of those students.
"I was supposed to graduate this month, and now I don't know if I will be able to graduate,” she said.
Hubbard had 10 weeks of work left to complete her nursing degree when Virginia College announced it was closing. Since then, she's had to pick up more shifts as a server to help support her family, and now she has to decide whether she'll apply to get her nearly $50,000 in student loans forgiven. It would mean she'd have to start her degree over.
Alabama Senator Doug Jones released this statement, asking Virginia College's parent company to forgive their loan debt:
But for Hubbard, it's not about the money.
"It's the two years that I had to sacrifice as a single mom because I had to work full time," she said. "I missed their first day of school, their first field trip. I knew that there was an end in sight."
Despite the setback, Hubbard isn’t willing to give up.
"If I have to drive out of state, I'll do it," she said.
Hubbard said she just needs a school willing to accept her credits.
WSFA 12 News spoke with Margaret Sanders in 2018, who was in a similar situation with her degree. She managed to get her internship waived for her good grades and is now preparing to take her exams.
That's what Hubbard is looking and hoping for.
"All I'm asking is to give me 10 weeks,” she said. “Give me a preceptorship so I can sit for boards."
Hubbard said students were given 120 days from the December 18 closure to make a decision about loan forgiveness.
