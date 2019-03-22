Geneva County Jail construction moves forward, sheriff concerned about staffing

Geneva, AL (WSFA) - The new Geneva County Jail is being built from the ground up and progress can easily be seen.
“Coming out here every morning and seeing progress,” said Sheriff Tony Helms. “Even if it’s minute progress - we’re still seeing progress."
After rain at the end of last year slowed construction, Helms says they’re back on track to finish the jail by the end of the year.
Some cell units are already installed. Friday crews were out pouring concrete at the construction site. The new building will house between 155 to 175 inmates. It will also have necessary upgrades the current jail - that’s about 60 years old - doesn’t have.
“The Disability Act has brought in and required certain things that have to be done now,” said Helms.
Even as work continues on the new jail, the sheriff says he’s still working to maintain staffing at the current jail.
“The pay isn’t great, so sometimes they move on to a better pay raise,” said Helms. “We’re doing our best and our commissioners are doing everything they can to try to improve some incentives.”
Helms says he has about 13 correctional officers now. He’s looking to hire more now. He plans to hire at least another six for the new jail.
“We need to start looking into hiring additional staff and get them trained because if not we’ll have a jail built and won’t have a staff to put in there,” said Helms.
Staff and inmates are expected to move into the new jail by January or February 2020.
The sheriff says the jail costs roughly $11 million.
If you are interested in applying for a position as a correction officer, visit the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
