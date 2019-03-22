Car with 5 people inside crashes into river during chase

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - Law enforcement is investigating a scene at Goldstar Park in Wetumpka where police say a vehicle drove into the river.
Police say the vehicle drove into the river during a high-speed chase. Multiple people were inside, including a toddler.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to rescue the toddler, two females and a male, but are still looking for one man.
Images from the scene indicate Alabama State Troopers, the Wetumpka Police Department, Montgomery Fire/Rescue and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are on the scene.
