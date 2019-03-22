Inaugural Alex Wilcox Memorial Softball Tournament begins

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This weekend an incredible new softball tournament in the state of Alabama is being born. The inaugural Alex Wilcox Memorial Softball Tournament kicked off at Lagoon Park in Montgomery on Friday.
The tournament features 32 teams from around the state, honoring the late Alex Wilcox and raising awareness for ovarian cancer. Tournament play runs on both Friday and Saturday with a banquet on Friday night. In order to advance in the tournament you have to win your pool.
Wilcox, a former Brantley and Mississippi State Bulldog, passed away in July 2018 from ovarian cancer.
“She was just such a genuine and selfless person. I remember trying to get her to sit in the car when it was too cold while she was going through chemo therapy, but she just wanted to play softball,” said her high school softball coach, Cindy Hawthorne.
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Leah O’Brien-Amico was the guest speaker at the banquet on Friday.
