Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating complaint involving United Cajun Navy

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint regarding the United Cajun Navy, according to Sheriff Jay Jones.
There is reportedly a post circulating on social media claiming the group took possession of disaster relief donations. Jones said his office secured the property and is returning it to the relief center.
The United Cajun Navy provides search, rescue and recovery services to the victims and first responders in natural disasters. We have reached out to the organization for comment.
