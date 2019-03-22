Local, state, federal agencies hold meeting for those affected by Lee County tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been nearly three weeks since an EF-4 tornado hit Lee County, killing 23 and injuring others.
On Thursday night, many local, state and federal agencies gathered at Pierce Chapel Church in Lee County for a meeting for those impacted by the storm.
At the meeting, those affected were able to ask questions regarding the services and assistance they qualified for.
“We want to be sure that everybody gets and does what they need to do while they’re here and while people are here to offer those resources," said Lee County Emergency Management Agency PIO Rita Smith.
“If they have any questions about what they need to do to register for assistance, or where they need to go to register for assistance, just different information about that, we’ve got several different agencies here that will help answer questions," said Alabama Emergency Management Agency PIO Gregory Robinson.
Some of the agencies at the meeting included the Lee County EMA, the Alabama EMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross.
Before the meeting, “There were 599 households that have applied for assistance with FEMA, and we have approved $799,000 in assistance," Mike Wade, spokesperson for FEMA said.
“We want to be sure you register for FEMA. Don’t be hesitant about registering with FEMA," said Robinson. "Be sure that you think about yourself and that you reach out and that you use all the avenues that we’ve put in place in order to help people out.”
