Man injured in shooting Friday morning

By WSFA Staff | March 22, 2019 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 11:41 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Friday morning in Montgomery, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Fieldcrest Drive around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the man’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement took a suspect into custody and say the suspect and victim know each other.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a verbal altercation.

