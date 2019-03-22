Man injured in shooting Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Friday morning in Montgomery, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Fieldcrest Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Police say the man’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Law enforcement took a suspect into custody and say the suspect and victim know each other.
The shooting reportedly stemmed from a verbal altercation.
