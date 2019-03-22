Manhunt underway for Montgomery County burglary suspect

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery County deputies are searching for a suspect in a burglary.
The search is underway in the west part of the county in the area of Ohio Ferro Road, Old Atlanta Highway and Sprott Road.
Authorities are asking residents in the area to stay inside with the doors locked and notify the sheriff’s office is you see anything suspicious.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt and black pants. He reportedly ended the water and will be wet and muddy.
