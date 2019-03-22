Montgomery Public Art Commission calls for artists for ‘Book Bench Project’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery Public Art Commission is putting out a call for artists to be part of the Montgomery Book Bench Project. It's a new effort to encourage reading, provide a place for people to rest, and to instill an understanding and appreciation of public art in the community.
The Public Art Commission is looking for artists, or teams of artists, to paint twelve benches that are designed in the shape of open books. The commission wants the artists to design and paint these benches with inspiration from a pre-selected list of beloved children's and young adult books.
There are 12 of these benches that will be placed throughout the city and county for permanent use at libraries, community centers, and elementary schools.
The deadline for artists to submit their ideas is May 17th.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.