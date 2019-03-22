Montgomery teacher writes first book, ‘Good Morning Montgomery’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you’ve always dreamed about something, sometimes you have to just do it. Janie Steindorff is a kindergarten teacher in Montgomery. She loves what she does, but she also has another passion.
"I've grown up in Montgomery my whole life,” said teacher Janie Steindorff. “It's a place that's dear to my heart. I wanted to write a book since I was in high school.”
So, she did it. Good Morning Montgomery is all about her hometown.
“I’ve seen how it (Montgomery) has changed over the years. Just taking something old and turning it into something new. It’s kind of the whole mentality of the book." said Steindorff.
As you flip through the pages you see a lot of the places that makes Montgomery unique. From the Harriot II river boat, to Riverwalk Stadium, to the new National Memorial for Peace and Justice, it highlights a lot of what makes Montgomery cool and historic. It looks like the community is enjoying it. She has already done several book signings.
“I never thought it would turn into this. I originally wrote it for myself as a teacher to read to my kids. I didn’t ever think about promoting it to the community that way.” said Steindorff.
You can find Good Morning Montgomery on Amazon and several local stores. She wants her readers to come away with one important message.
“You can make history happen. At the end of the story it reads, these are all the significant stories, some old and some new. Now it’s your turn to make some history too. So, it’s kind of a charge to the reader, what are you going to do next. These are the things Montgomery has done.” said Steindorff.
She’s a teacher, an author, and a Montgomery native who’s proud of her city.
