New recommendations and safety ratings for pick up trucks

(WSFA/NBC) - Pick up trucks which were once primarily used as work vehicles are now family vehicles. If you’re in the market for a new pick up and are looking for the safest models available, there are some recommendations from the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety.
Eleven models of pick up trucks were tested by the institute. The goal was to determine how much protection the vehicles offered to front seat passengers.
“We were disappointed with the results.” David Zuby of the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety said.
A couple of models did well: The Ford F-150, the Ram 1500 and the Nissan Titan are good in this test according to IIHS.
Some other models showed room or improvement.
“The worst performer is the Toyota Tundra but we also have less than good performances from the Nissan Frontier and both the large and small version of the Chevy GMC pick up trucks.” Zuby said,
The institute says only one model made their list of top safety pics.
"The best among the eleven was the Honda Ridgeline because it’s got pretty good performance in the right side overlap and good performance in all the other tests,” according to Zuby.
It’s something to consider with more families using trucks to carry the kids instead of cargo.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.