‘Shop, Save, Serve’ with the Junior League of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery is ready to shop, save and serve with its third annual charity shopping event that will begin Thursday, according to Communications Council Vice President Hannah Hawk.
During the 11-day charity event, shoppers who purchase a $30 pass will receive a 20 percent discount at more than 100 retail stores.
Retailers include Dillards, Stonehenge, Quite the Pair, Splurge and Frutta Bowls. See the full list of retailers here.
“We are excited to have local businesses join us as we raise funds for the non-profit agencies we annually support through our community grants, which average over $100,000 each year,” said Junior League of Montgomery President Mitzi Cole. “It is a great way to accomplish our goals and also offer shoppers in Montgomery and the surrounding areas outstanding discounts at some of their favorite retailers.”
Shopping passes can be purchased online at jlmontgomery.org or at the following store locations: The Shoppes at Eastchase Guest Services, Barb’s on Mulberry and My Kids Attic. Junior League members will also have passes for purchase.
The organization plans to host a kickoff party for Shop, Save and Serve on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill where there will be music, food and giveaways.
Shop, Save, Serve ends April 7.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.