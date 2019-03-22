Tickets on sale for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Alabama and Duke

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Fans can now buy tickets for the Tide’s season opener against Duke at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Tickets in the official Alabama seating sections are available through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office at two different prices. Lower level and mezzanine seats are priced at $200 while upper level seats are $125 a piece. Exact seat locations will be assigned at a later date. Orders will be allocated based on Tide Totals priority points and then by order date after the season ticket renewal deadline has passed.
The season opener is scheduled for Saturday, August 31.
To purchase tickets for the Crimson Tide’s season opener, click here or call (205) 348-BAMA. Season ticket holders are reminded to order via the priority on their 2019 Alabama Football season ticket renewal.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.