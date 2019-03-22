What a weekend!

Our forecast is about as good as it gets for early spring. Mostly clear skies this morning compliment crisp temperatures in the 40s. Warmer air will begin to overspread the region today and into the weekend. Expect highs around 70 degrees this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Continued sunshine will lead to a beautiful Saturday/Sunday as temperatures climb into the middle and even upper 70s. Our next storm system will arrive early next week with showers developing Monday. Models forecast at least some instability, so there could be a few thunderstorms involved too.