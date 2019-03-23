Apartments damaged, condos evacuated in Friday night fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A late-night apartment complex fire in Huntsville caused many homes to be evacuated on Friday.
The fire broke out in the area of Steeplechase Townhomes near Bridge Street.
Huntsville Fire arrived on scene around 10:30, when they smoke and flames started pouring out of the back of the apartments.
At this time, fire officials know of at least two apartments damaged. At least eight condos were evacuated as crews battled the fire.
There were people at home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.
Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
