Houston Academy hosts Community Helpers Week

HOUSTON ACADEMY, AL (WSFA) - The Lower School at Houston Academy took part in Community Helpers Week this week where students were able to learn from local community leaders.
“We’ve had community helpers come in that have spoken to various age groups all week,” said the head of Lower School, Karen Boothe. “I just think it’s important for them at a young age to know these people.”
After hearing from Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba earlier in the week, the students spent Friday with emergency medical officials.
“I just tried to schedule a variety of helpers to come in and to tell the children about their careers and also what they do,” said Boothe.
From the SWAT team to the firetruck, there was something to enjoy for each student.
“I am most excited to learn about the bomb squad because I want to see how they disassemble the bombs,” said fourth grader Brody Conner.
“I look forward to learning about the SWAT team,” said fourth grader Rafe Jones. “They look like they have lots of cool things they get to do and that they get to use.”
And the student weren’t the only ones having fun.
“It’s exciting for them. They get to see some things they haven’t seen before,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Pepper Mock. “For us, it’s an opportunity to reach out and maybe speak to them in a way that they don’t commonly get to see us. We’re not just authority figures for them. We are here to actually help them and show them some new things.”
More than 80 third and fourth graders took part in Friday’s event.
