Man, teen injured in shooting Saturday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man and a teenager were injured in a shooting on Queensbury Drive in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. David Hicks, officers and medics responded to the area of Stephens and Holt Street at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police determined the original shooting happened at a home in the 900 block of Queensbury Drive. Another victim, a teenage girl suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, was found in that area.
Both victims were taken to a Montgomery hospital. The shooting is under investigation.
