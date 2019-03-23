New Selma gunshot ordinance adds stiffer penalties for violators

New Selma gunshot ordinance adds stiffer penalties for violators
Selma residents are fed up with the gunfire and the city council is moving to do something about it.
By Rosanna Smith | March 22, 2019 at 7:40 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 7:40 PM

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Reports of shots being fired within city limits are a problem many municipalities have tried to correct.

This month the Selma City Council unanimously decided to okay a measure to curb gunshots fired within its city limits. The penalties for not following the ordinance could land you in jail with some hefty fines.

“It is not in our neighborhood, but we hear gunshots all the time," said resident Camella Hollaway. “I am not talking about pow pow, but pow pow pow pow pow,” she continued. “It is so terrifying. I literally do not go out at night.”

Hollaway isn’t the only one who has been moved by the unsettling noise of gunfire in Selma.

“There have been constant complaints by citizens about this sporadic gunshots,” said Johnnie Leashore, Ward 6 councilman. He proposed amendments to the existing gunshot ordinance to include penalties similar to the ones other cities have.

“I firmly believe once people see there are consequences to their actions, they maybe not so inclined to violate it,” the councilman stated.

The penalties are as follows:

1st offense: $100 fine & 7 days in jail

2nd offense: $300 fine & 30 days in jail

3rd offense: $400 fine & 45 days in jail

4th and subsequent offenses: $500 fine and 60 days to six months in jail

Since the council passed amendments, Leashore says it appears it is already working.

“It is proven itself. There has been minimal gunshots throughout the city. I was informed by the chief of police there has been an arrest of a violator,” Leashore said.

Hollaway says knowing the ordinance is in place gives her peace of mind.

“I am happy they are deciding to do something. That step forward is giving me hope."

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.