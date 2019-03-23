Police: Family Dollar clerk pulls gun on men armed with swords

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It was back to business for Precious Spencer just days after the Family Dollar on Bessemer Road was robbed by two men armed with swords.
"One had a short one and one had a long one,” described Spencer. Spencer, who had only been on the job for two days, was in the store with two more managers when it happened. She said one of those managers spotted the two men and took action.
"He got to the end of the aisle and said they’re robbing us they’re robbing us. So, he’s holding his gun and he says when they seen me take my gun out then they ran. But they came here with swords and that kind of threw us for a loop because no one really got robbed with swords before,” Spencer reflected. “What were they going to do, chop our heads off and get the stuff?”
Spencer said associates aren’t allowed to carry guns on the job. “He said they rob us too much and that’s why I have my gun and I understand why he feels the way he feels. He’s trying to secure himself and protect the people that are in here. He said Precious, if I wasn’t here ain’t no telling what they would have done to y’all.”
Birmingham Police discourage people from getting involved in a robbery, but in this case detectives said the clerk did what he felt he had to.
“Luckily no one was injured,” said Sgt. Johnny Williams. But make no mistake police want these men off the street. “We want everybody to realize that although this may seem funny to some, we still consider these guys dangerous. That weapon of choice at that time was a machete or a sword, but these guys can easily escalate to using other weapons like firearms,“ said Williams.
Meanwhile, Spencer said they are planning to get an armed security guard. She said this store has been hit 13 times since October.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
