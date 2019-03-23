MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A sunny and warm weekend is underway. Temperatures are warming into the mid 70s under blue skies this afternoon. Tonight, lows will cool into the mid 40s. Tomorrow will host a few random clouds, a bit of a breeze at times, and temperatures a few degrees warmer for some. Skies will stay dry, however! Our next cold arrives Monday, bringing showers and a few storms. The nice weather we we’ve been experiencing will return by the middle of next week!