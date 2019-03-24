April is Clean Up Month for Montgomery Districts 2 and 9

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - April is “Clean Up Month” for Montgomery Districts Two and Nine.
The Montgomery Clean City Commission and City Council members Charles Jinright and Brantley Lyons are encouraging residents in the two districts to take advantage of special garbage and trash removal services during April, the time designated as each district’s Clean Up Month.
The special services include removal of nearly all items, including up to two tires, placed behind the curb on regular trash pick-up days, without extra charge. This excludes loose leaves, dirt, building materials and tree branches larger than four feet in length and eight inches in diameter.
The Montgomery Clean City Commission, along with MAX Credit Union and AARP Alabama, will also host free shredding on April 5 at Garrett Coliseum.
The Clean Up Months for other Montgomery City Council Districts are:
- May - Districts Four and Seven
- June - Districts One and Three
- July - District Six
- August - Districts Five and Eight
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.