Avery Johnson officially out as Alabama Basketball head coach

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama and Avery Johnson officially parted ways Sunday morning.
The Tide was 75-62 under Johnson. This included three trips to the NIT and one trip to the NCAA tournament in 2018.
Alabama had a rocky season, finishing the regular season with 18 wins after notching victories over Kentucky, Murray State, and Liberty. After receiving the number one seed in the NIT Tournament, the Tide were bounced in the first round of play.
Here is the full press release from the University of Alabama:
Avery Johnson will no longer serve as head coach of The University of Alabama men’s basketball team, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Sunday morning.
“After meeting with Coach Johnson, we made the decision to mutually part ways,” said Byrne. “This was not an easy decision, and we thank him for his contributions over the past four seasons. We wish Coach Johnson and his family the very best.”
Alabama went 75-62 under Johnson and advanced to postseason play in each of his four years, which included an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament in 2018.
“I would like to thank The University of Alabama, Bill Battle and the Board of Trustees for providing me the opportunity to serve as the head basketball coach,” said Johnson. “I’d also like to thank President Bell and Greg Byrne, our assistant coaches, support staff, the fans and student body for making this such a special experience for me and my family. Finally, and most importantly, I’d like to thank all of the players and parents. It was an honor and privilege to work with these young men and their families. This was an opportunity of a lifetime, and we truly enjoyed our experience at Alabama. I also want to thank my family for all of their support and contributions to the program.”
Associate head coach John Pelphrey will serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Johnson has been named. The search for Alabama’s next head men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.
“There are so many desirables here at The University of Alabama, and the brand itself gives all of our teams the ability to recruit nationally,” added Byrne. “This is such a great place, and people want to be part of it.”
