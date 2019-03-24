First Alert: Low risk for strong to severe storms Monday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Some strong storms are possible tomorrow, with hail and damaging winds the main threats.
First things first, another beautiful day is underway. Highs are warming into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Our next storm system will move into north Alabama tonight. Central and south Alabama will stay warmer than they have been over the past couple of nights with lows in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Showers and storms will arrive in central Alabama tomorrow afternoon and linger through dinnertime. CAPE values, which can be considered “storm fuel”, have increased over the past few model runs to create an environment conducive for supercell development. Large hail and strong, damaging winds are our main concerns. We do not expect tornadoes or flooding.
Besides a few showers in eastern counties, Tuesday will be dry and cooler in the mid 60s. Everyone will be dry by Wednesday and we’ll enjoy the return to the beautiful weather we have been experiencing before next weekend.
