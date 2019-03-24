WSFA 12 News wins TV Station of the Year at 2019 ABBY Awards

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News, along with several staff members, took home awards after the 2019 ABBY Awards.
Reporter Jennifer Horton and Chief Photographer Andre Morgan won the award for Best TV Investigation. The pair won this award for an investigation into the Alabama Parole Board and the early release of violent criminals.
Reporter Morgan Young took home three awards, for Best Reporter, Best News Feature, and the Judges Award of Merit. Young won the merit award for her special report, “The Greatest Barrier: Poverty vs. Education,” and she won the best news feature award for her reporting of Montgomery Public Schools’ accreditation review.
WSFA 12 News won Alabama’s Best TV Station of the Year Award. Scott Duff, WSFA’s news director, offered this statement on the win:
“This amazing honor is a tribute to everyone who works at WSFA. It also is tremendous recognition for the hard working news team that serves Central & South Alabama on every platform. The passion and dedication our news managers pour into their jobs is amazing. Assistant News Director Desmond Wingard, Digital Content Manager Morgan Carlson, Assignment Manager Vince Hodges, Chief Photographer Andre Morgan and News Operation Director Jeff Harrison are the best of the best and true professionals. The support our news team gets from Chief Engineer Morris Pollock, Marketing Director Travis Dent, General Sales Manager Bill Poplin as well as General Manager Mark Bunting is unmatched. I am so very proud of our team. This is a very special group and it is a true joy to work along side this tremendous team.”
General Manager Mark Bunting said:
“This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication our exceptional staff delivers everyday. Though WSFA is the news leader in our market, that fact will never be taken for granted. Our team owes it to our viewers to continue providing them with the best news content on all platforms. That’s what we do. For me, it is an honor to work with such a dedicated and hard working team who have had such an instrumental part in WSFA receiving this prestigious award.”
Alabama broadcasters across the state attended the thirteenth annual Alabama Broadcasters Association’s “Best in Broadcasting Awards” in Birmingham. See all the stations and journalists honored Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.