2 arrested after drugs, guns found at Enterprise home

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department’s narcotics unit has seized 19 pounds of illegal drugs and other paraphernalia and has taken two suspects into custody.
The suspects, Jesse Bigness, 25, and Staci Whitlock, 29, both of Enterprise, were arrested on multiple charges Friday in the 500 block of Briarwood Drive.
Enterprise police say narcotics officers found 14 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 pounds of liquid THC extract, 1.5 pounds of solid THC extract, as well as digital scales, smoking devices and three firearms.
Bigness and Whitlock are charged with drug trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were taken to Coffee County Jail.
