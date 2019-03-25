Bond set for second suspect in Selma woman’s assault

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A Selma man charged in a woman’s assault has been arraigned before a Dallas County District Judge.
According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Lamorious Prince is charged with first degree assault and second degree burglary in a 2018 attack. On June 21, two suspects broke into a woman’s home and attacked her, with one suspect hitting her in the face and head with a handgun and the other recording and laughing.
The victim was treated at Vaughn E.R., where she received stitches for a serious wound over her eye.
Prince and Jarron Stallworth were identified as the suspects. Prince is accused of recording the incident.
Prince’s bond has been set at $1 million consolidated for the two charges. His preliminary hearing is set for May 7.
