Juvenile charged for abandoning 2 puppies, 1 seriously injured

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (WSFA) - A juvenile from Hamilton has been charged for abandoning two puppies which led to severe injuries to one of the animals, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K Jones.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that a 17-year-old admitted to leaving the two 3-month-old puppies at a park in Lindenwald on March 13 around 10:30 p.m. Jones says one of the puppies, now named Trooper, was struck by a train the same day causing injuries to one of his eyes and both of his hind legs.
“If the juvenile would have just taken the dogs to the shelter, Trooper may not be injured today, said Jones. “I am sure Trooper will find a great forever home, but his limited quality of life could have been prevented if this individual made a better decision.”
The owner faces misdemeanor charges for cruelty and abandoning animals.
Trooper is being fostered as he recovers. His sibling was later found in Fairfield.
