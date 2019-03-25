Lee County tornado leaves man paralyzed from the chest down

BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) - A Lee County man is in the hospital paralyzed from the chest down after the tornadoes on Mar. 3.
Dennis Clark, of Beauregard, Alabama, is also facing a crushed sternum, broken back and shattered bones in his left arm.
He’s had four surgeries and will soon have more. But doctors aren’t sure if he’ll ever regain feeling again or be able to walk.
“I want to think more positive," Dennis Clark said. "Something’s got to be going on because I’m feeling certain things here and tingles there.”
Nancy Clark, his wife, said she is just glad he is alive.
“I just kept praying over and over, ‘God, let him be alive,'" Nancy Clark said after receiving a call from her neighbor that her home had been swept up by the tornado and Dennis Clark was trapped underneath. "Don’t take him from me. Please God, don’t take him from me.”
Dennis Clark was the sole provider for the family, but he’s not sure if he’ll be able to ever go back to his job.
“I don’t think I’ll be standing and driving a forklift anymore,” Dennis Clark said.
Right now, the couple is staying at the hospital, and their five grandchildren are staying with Nancy Clark’s mother. The couple cares for their grandchildren and they lived with Nancy and Dennis Clark before the tornado.
“My biggest concern is where to go when he gets out," Nancy Clark said. "And start rebuilding our home.”
They want to sell their property and build or buy a handicap accessible house somewhere else in the Beauregard area, but they’re focusing on Dennis Clark’s recovery now.
The couple said they are appreciative of the community for their donations, their family and friends for support, and their church for providing their grandchildren with a tutor so they can continue their homeschooling.
The Clarks said they are trying to stay positive throughout all this.
“I do believe the Lord is in control," Dennis Clark said. "He’s allowed this to happen for a reason that we do not know. But in one way or another, his glory will shine through.”
Click here to donate to the Clark’s GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.