Man dies 2 weeks after being shot on McGehee Road

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A homicide investigation has been opened after Montgomery police say a shooting victim died from injuries suffered on March 9 on McGehee Road.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Montgomery resident Xavier Smith, died at Baptist Medical Center South on Friday.
Investigators responded to the hospital around 1:15 a.m. the day of the shooting and spoke with the victim. He told authorities he’d been shot by an unknown person after an altercation inside a business in the 3400 block of McGehee Road.
Smith remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks before dying as a result of his injuries.
No arrests have been made in his case, police confirmed.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or Montgomery police at 625-2831.
Smith is Montgomery’s 13th homicide victim of 2019.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.