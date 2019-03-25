Montgomery benefit concert supports storm survivors

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery faith communities came together Saturday to hold a benefit concert in support of the Lee County tornado victims.
"This is something that we know our faith demands of us, and so to help our neighbors in East Alabama who were so devastated and to do it as part of the larger faith community in Montgomery was just a natural," says Father Emanuel Williams, Pastor of Resurrection Catholic Church.
“They say tornadoes don’t discriminate. It could’ve been any one of us so my heart goes to the families of the victims. My heart goes to the people in the community that lost everything, and they are going to need a lot of help to recover. I’m not just talking about financial help to build their homes. They’re going to need a lot of support,” Tzlil McDonald, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama said.
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange also attended the concert and he says that this is an opportunity for the people of Montgomery to show the Lee County community just how much they care.
"This is a way for neighbors to say how supportive we want to be in this because its a long process. Its pretty horrific for 23 individuals to lose their lives, the young as well as the old. This is just one way that we can come together and stand arm and arm with those that are in Lee County," says Mayor Strange.
At the concert, monetary donations were accepted to benefit storm survivors.
If you would like to make a donation, Resurrection Catholic Church asks that checks be made payable to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation. All donations will be given to tornado relief efforts.
