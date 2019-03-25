Montgomery man arrested after chase ends with crash

COOSADA, AL (WSFA) - New details are being released regarding a chase from Coosada to Montgomery that ended with a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.
According to Coosada Police Chief Leon Smith, Jr,. officers attempted to stop a vehicle Saturday on Coosada Road, near Coosada Parkway.
Chief Smith said the vehicle was being pulled over for several traffic violations but the driver decided to flee from his officers, prompting a chase into the Capital City.
Montgomery police confirmed the vehicle crashed at Allendale Road and Narrow Lane Road. Any injuries were considered minor.
Chief Smith said the suspect, 37-year-old Montgomery resident Derek Hall, is now facing seven charges, including felony attempting to elude an officer, DUI, resisting arrest, and four other misdemeanors.
Smith said Hall, who was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Elmore County and Bibb County, was taken to the Elmore County Jail.
Bond was set at $35,000.
