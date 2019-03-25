Montgomery man charged after wife set on fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is facing charges after court documents say he set his wife on fire.
Johnnie Lee Gray III is charged with attempted murder
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the charge is related to a domestic assault that took place on Feb. 16 around 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Dalraida Place.
The arrest affidavit indicates Gray and his wife got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. During the altercation, Gray put rubbing alcohol on the victim and then set her on fire, according to the affidavit.
Duckett says the victim was severely burned during the assault. The affidavit says the victim was burned over 50 percent of her body.
Gray was also burned during the assault and was taken into custody following his release from the hospital.
Gray was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.
