Montgomery man charged with first-degree rape

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Montgomery man on a first-degree rape charge, according to court documents.
Ronald Edward Young, 59, is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a female “who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated,” court documents stated.
Further details regarding the case were unavailable.
Young was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Bond was set at $750,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.